Bruce Paul

NORFOLK — Services for Bruce E. Paul, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Medical Center in Omaha.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the Christ Lutheran Church Facebook and YouTube pages.
Bruce Edward was born May 25, 1955, in Wakefield, to Donald Eugene and Bonnie Lou (Smith) Paul. In 1974, he graduated from Wakefield High School. Bruce attended Northeast Technical College in Norfolk.
On March 31, 1979, Bruce married Cindy Clausen at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Darrin and Tabitha.
Bruce found joy in the grocery business. He worked at Lou’s Thrifty Way, Norfolk IGA, Lynn & Sons Grocery, Norfolk Regional Center and most recently at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Bruce enjoyed participating in baseball, golfing, bowling and cross country when he was younger. He watched football and baseball religiously on television, and supported his family through any activity, including sports, music, Scouts, etc.
A big part of his life was receiving a liver transplant. He assisted building several floats to promote Donate Life Nebraska & Live on Nebraska. He was known for his smile, endless conversations and positive outlook on life.
He is survived by his spouse, Cindy; son Darrin Paul; daughter Tabitha Paulsen; granddaughter Abigail Paulsen; and brother Dennis Paul.
He truly enjoyed everyone’s company, and there are so many people that have not been mentioned.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.
