Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN VERY HIGH
FIRE DANGER TODAY...

Strong northwest winds with gusts up to 35 along with relative
humidity falling to 20 to 25 percent will result in very high fire
danger this afternoon. Any outdoor burning should generally be
discouraged under these conditions today. Also, take care to
prevent the start of accidental fires when smoking or operating
vehicles around dry vegetation.

Bruce Hundt

NORFOLK — Services for Bruce K. Hundt, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Bruce Hundt died Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.

Daniel Coughtry

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.

Michael Munn

Michael Munn

SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.

Kenneth Jenson

Kenneth Jenson

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth D. “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Jenson died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Hunter Cramm

Hunter Cramm

NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joyce Warneke

Joyce Warneke

TILDEN — Services for Joyce E. Warneke, 88, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

