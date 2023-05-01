NORFOLK — Services for Bruce K. Hundt, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Bruce Hundt died Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth D. “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Jenson died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Joyce E. Warneke, 88, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.
