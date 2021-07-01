NORFOLK — Graveside services for Bruce Hiller, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
———
Born and raised in Norfolk, Bruce served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and worked for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Gambia, South Africa. He earned a law degree from the University of Nebraska and practiced criminal law in Minneapolis. A dedicated advocate for children’s rights, he later joined the staff at the Bridge as a social worker.
Bruce then moved to Wisconsin to pursue his dream of becoming an artist.
Surrounded by the tranquility of nature at his country studio, he painted and sketched until his peaceful passing on Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 78.