PILGER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue an hour prior to the service at the church.
Bruce Gardels died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1961-2023
Bruce Norman Gardels was born on April 10, 1961, in Norfolk to Robert and Vivian (Wiedeman) Gardels. He was baptized on May 14, 1961, and later confirmed on April 20, 1975, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Bruce attended Christ Lutheran School and Norfolk Senior High School, graduating from Norfolk Senior High School in 1979. Bruce had been employed at Pilger Sand and Gravel in Pilger.
Bruce loved outdoor activities such as motorcycle riding, camping, fishing, hunting, taking care of his yard and gardening. He also enjoyed watching Husker football and NASCAR races, especially if Martin Truex Jr. was winning.
Survivors include his brother, Ron Gardels of Norfolk; two sisters, Ann Gardels of Utica and Barb and Terry Holliman of Hamburg, Iowa; a friend, Pat Green of Wisner; and a niece, Heidi and Troy Weyhrich of Norfolk.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Vivian Gardels.