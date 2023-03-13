WISNER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Bruce Gardels died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BUTTE — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Richard Reiser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.
ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Cletus R. Becker, 93, of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jim Demerath died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
AINSWORTH — Linda L. Taylor, 78, of Long Pine died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital in Bassett. Per her wishes, no services will be held.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred A. Korth, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Private family services for Dylan Garwood, 44, of Butte will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.