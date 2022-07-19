 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridget Ramold

Bridget Ramold

O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Bridget Ramold died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home in Yankton.

1958-2022

Bridget Agnes Ramold was born in O’Neill on Dec. 26, 1958, to Joseph and Bridget (Boyle) Ramold. She was one of 11 children. She attended St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill, where she was on the drill team and acted in the yearly musicals. Bridget graduated in 1978.

After graduating, she moved to Norfolk and started working for Dales Electronics as a laser operator until 1983, when she moved back later to the O’Neill area to work in home health care.

In 1992, Bridget moved to Yankton to work at Gurney’s Nursery until it closed in 2000, then Shurco/Truxedo until 2016. Bridget was currently working for Cura at the Human Services Center as kitchen supervisor at the time of her death.

She loved watching the Nebraska Huskers, reading books and collecting cardinal figurines. Bridget had been a member of the Legion of Mary when she was in school.

Bridget is survived by seven siblings, Chuck (Connie) Ramold of Grand Island, Alice (Roger) Starman of Norfolk, Rose Barritt of O’Neill, George (Joan) Ramold of Yankton, Tom Ramold of Sioux City, Geralyn Ramold of Norfolk, Theresa (Chris) Kramer of Yankton; one brother-in-law, Dennis Barritt of Norfolk; 19 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-nephew.

Bridget was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gerald Ramold and Joe Ramold; a sister, Ann Barritt; brother-in-law Dan Barritt; sister-in-law Julie Ramold; a niece, Maryann Sukup; and great-niece Katlyn Kelly.

Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Arlein Anderson

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Katherine Perrigan

Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Katherine Perrigan died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Bridget Ramold

Bridget Ramold

O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Lee Smith

Lee Smith

ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.

Paula Rumsey

Paula Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula Jean “Jean” Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Paula Jean Rumsey died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Lea Ann Thomas

Lea Ann Thomas

CREIGHTON — Services for Lea Ann Hart Thomas, 55, Creighton, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral H…

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara