O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 63, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
Bridget Ramold died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home in Yankton.
1958-2022
Bridget Agnes Ramold was born in O’Neill on Dec. 26, 1958, to Joseph and Bridget (Boyle) Ramold. She was one of 11 children. She attended St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill, where she was on the drill team and acted in the yearly musicals. Bridget graduated in 1978.
After graduating, she moved to Norfolk and started working for Dales Electronics as a laser operator until 1983, when she moved back later to the O’Neill area to work in home health care.
In 1992, Bridget moved to Yankton to work at Gurney’s Nursery until it closed in 2000, then Shurco/Truxedo until 2016. Bridget was currently working for Cura at the Human Services Center as kitchen supervisor at the time of her death.
She loved watching the Nebraska Huskers, reading books and collecting cardinal figurines. Bridget had been a member of the Legion of Mary when she was in school.
Bridget is survived by seven siblings, Chuck (Connie) Ramold of Grand Island, Alice (Roger) Starman of Norfolk, Rose Barritt of O’Neill, George (Joan) Ramold of Yankton, Tom Ramold of Sioux City, Geralyn Ramold of Norfolk, Theresa (Chris) Kramer of Yankton; one brother-in-law, Dennis Barritt of Norfolk; 19 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
Bridget was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gerald Ramold and Joe Ramold; a sister, Ann Barritt; brother-in-law Dan Barritt; sister-in-law Julie Ramold; a niece, Maryann Sukup; and great-niece Katlyn Kelly.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.