O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 88, Irene, S.D., formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Catholic Daughters rosary.
She died Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Irene.
1933-2021
Bridget Maurene Boyle was born on Jan. 9, 1933, in O’Neill, to Charles and Alice (Barrett) Boyle. She attended county School District 174 for a time before enrolling at St. Mary’s. Bridget graduated St. Mary’s High School in 1951.
Bridget married Joe Ramold on March 2, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill, in a double-ring ceremony, where Bridget’s sister married Joe’s brother also. To this union, 11 children were born: Chuck, Joe Jr., Alice, Bridget, Ann, Rose, Gerard, George, Tom, Geralyn and Theresa. Joe and Bridget farmed until Joe passed away on Feb. 29, 1992. In 2007, Bridget moved to Irene to live with her youngest daughter.
Bridget was employed at various places in the O’Neill area, including the Golden Hotel, the Outlaw, McDonald’s and the Elm’s Motel.
Bridget was a very active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Legion of Mary and St. Patrick Altar Society. Bridget enjoyed word finds, game shows and watching all sports.
Bridget is survived by her eight children, Chuck (Connie) Ramold of Grand Island, Alice (Roger) Starman of Norfolk, Bridget A. Ramold of Yankton, Rose Barritt of O’Neill, George (Joan) Ramold of Yankton, Tom Ramold of Sioux City, Iowa, Geralyn Ramold of Norfolk and Theresa (Chris) Kramer of Yankton; a son-in-law, Dennis Barritt of Norfolk; grandchildren Jeff, Trish, Kim, John, Mandie, Joe, Vicki, Becky, Matt, Josh, Dawn, Justin, Sarah, Jessica, Casey, Jay, Sam, Jamie, Ronnie, Jackie, Kody, Emily, Kordell, Brittany, Ryleigh, Austin, Connor, Stephanie, Josh, Grant and Telca; sisters MaryEllen Klinetobe of O’Neill, Elaine Ramold of Norfolk, Rita (Ken) Grosse of Fremont, Theresa Parks of Norfolk, Helen (Dennis) Cunningham of Norfolk and Frances (Lyle) Gillogly of Salinas, Calif. and many nieces and nephews.
Bridget was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alice Boyle; spouse Joe Ramold; Ann Barritt; Joe (Julie) Ramold Jr., Dan Barritt, Jerry Ramold, Maryann Sukup, Katlyn Kelley; and five sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.