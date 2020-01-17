Bridget Marr

OMAHA — Services for Bridget L. Marr, 44, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., in Omaha.
Visitation will be Friday at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuary, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha.
———
Bridget Lee Marr passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, due to a brain aneurysm.
Bridget was born on April 8, 1975, in Pender, the daughter of Jim Marr and Roxanne (Bird) Ellis. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bancroft and confirmed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
She grew up in Norfolk, attended Grant Elementary, Norfolk Junior High and Norfolk Senior High. She graduated in 1993. Bridget received her associate of arts degree in criminal justice in 1998 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk and her bachelor of science degree from Wayne State College in 2000.
Bridget loved gardening, working in her flower bed and arranging her flower pots. She loved working out and rarely missed a day of exercising. She loved kids; if there was a baby in the room, she had to hold it. She loved spending her summers by the pool with family and friends. Bridget was compassionate, had a great sense of humor with zippy one-liners up until the end. Bridget was an organ donor and was able to help four other people live on by giving them her heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas.
Bridget was a claims adjuster at Repwest Insurance Company for the past five years. She had many wonderful co-workers that were like family to her and loved working with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Jasmine Marr, who was her pride and joy and love of her life; her mother, Roxanne Ellis (Brian), Jim Marr (Twyla), all of Norfolk; her sister, Hiedi Marr-Kesting (Josh); nephew Jakson; niece Aubri of Elkhorn; stepsister Kali Crane (Mark); nephew Baron Hibers, Michael Crane and Sara Crane of Omaha; stepbrother Nick Kenny (Shawntel); nephew Collin and niece Ireland of Norfolk; her grandfather, Fredie Bird of Wisner; and her grandmother, Joan Marr-Becker of Belleview, Fla.
Bridget was preceded in death by her grandmother, Arlene Bird; grandfather Bruce Marr; uncles David Marr and Rick Marr; and aunt Sandy (Marr) Rose.
Jasmine requests that we wear bright colors in celebration of her mom’s life.