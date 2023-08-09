Brian Zuhlke

NELIGH — In loving memory of Brian Scott Zuhlke, Dec. 3, 1985, to Aug. 3, 2023.
Brian Scott Zuhlke, a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many, passed away on Aug. 3, 2023, at the age of 37 at UNMC in Omaha. He was born on Dec. 3, 1985, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, heralding the beginning of a life that would be filled with love, adventure, and purpose.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation, beginning at 9 a.m. Lunch will follow the memorial service at the Grace Lutheran Fellowship Hall.