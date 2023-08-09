 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brian Zuhlke

Brian Zuhlke

NELIGH — In loving memory of Brian Scott Zuhlke, Dec. 3, 1985, to Aug. 3, 2023.

Brian Scott Zuhlke, a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many, passed away on Aug. 3, 2023, at the age of 37 at UNMC in Omaha. He was born on Dec. 3, 1985, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, heralding the beginning of a life that would be filled with love, adventure, and purpose.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation, beginning at 9 a.m. Lunch will follow the memorial service at the Grace Lutheran Fellowship Hall.

In other news

Leslie Keenan

Leslie Keenan

WAYNE — Leslie L. “Les” Keenan, 68, Wayne, died at his home in Wayne, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Darlene Bretschneider

Darlene Bretschneider

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene E. Bretschneider, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery south of Norfolk.

Leslie Kennan

Leslie Kennan

WAYNE — Services For Leslie “Les” L. Kennan, age 68, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Leslie Keenan died at his home in Wayne, Friday Aug. 4, 2023.

Mildred Brestel

Mildred Brestel

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Percy Payne

Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Phyllis Titman

Phyllis Titman

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Brian Zuhlke

Brian Zuhlke

NELIGH — In loving memory of Brian Scott Zuhlke, Dec. 3, 1985, to Aug. 3, 2023.

Darlene Bretschneider

Darlene Bretschneider

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene E. Bretschneider, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Darlene Bretschneider died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Kenneth Hallgren

Kenneth Hallgren

WINSIDE — Private services for Dr. Kenneth G. Hallgren, 73, Winside, are being planned under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara