Brian Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Brian M. Richter, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, immediately followed by a graveside service at Scottville Cemetery north of O’Neill.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Brian died in his home on Friday, May 26, 2023, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia accelerated by COVID.
1947-2023
Brian was born on May 28, 1947, to Marvin Duane Richter and Betty Lloyd (Brady) Richter in O’Neill. Brian grew up on a small ranch in Scott Township and attended Opportunity School through eighth grade.
Brian was a fullback on the football team at O’Neill Public High School and was district champ and 2nd in state of Nebraska Class B heavyweight wrestling in 1964.
Brian attended Kearney State College for a year before enlisting in the Air Force.
Brian served in the U.S. Air Force from July 1966 to July 1970 and was stationed in Korea from July 1967 to August 1969. In May 1969, Brian was cited for meritorious achievement as a member of a tactical air control party attached to the First Republic of Korea Army Corps from Nov. 11, 1968, to Dec. 11, 1968, in the Kang Won Do Province, while serving in the 603rd Direct Air Support Squadron.
In March 1970, Brian met Kerry Lynne Friedrich on a blind date. He proposed on May 28 and they married on Sept. 26, 1970, in Newman Grove. Brian and Kerry lived in Norfolk and O’Neill for a number of years before settling down in their current home in Norfolk in 1975. There they would raise their four children: Nichole, Rachelle, Brian Mark II and Brittany.
Brian originally began with the Norfolk Police Department in August 1971 and obtained his associates of arts degree in criminal justice in May 1974 from Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College. After a brief time working with his father at Richter Construction in O’Neill, Brian returned to the Norfolk Police Department in January 1975.
In July 1975, Brian obtained his EMT certification, and in February 1979, he was promoted to sergeant. Brian retired from the Norfolk Police Department on July 11, 2004.
After retiring, Brian joined Behavioral Health Specialists as a community support provider, where he worked until April 2012.
Brian loved to fish, and he was an excellent carpenter. Brian was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, where he taught Sunday school; served as a deacon, an elder, and Sunday school superintendent; and sang in the choir. While his children were in school, Brian served on the PTA in various roles, including president.
Brian is survived by his beloved spouse of 53 years, Kerry; and his four children, Nichole Richter of Ankeny, Iowa, Rachelle (Ray) McCalla of Atlantic, Iowa, Brian Mark (Kristina) Richter of Plainview and Brittany Richter of Ankeny, Iowa; and his nine grandchildren, Dallon and Brady Seedorf, Henry, Eleanor, Genevieve, and Knox McCalla, and Kiley, Mason, and Marvin Richter; as well as four of his siblings, Floyd (Joy) Richter of O’Neill, Bradd (Michelle) Richter of Doniphan, Trudy (Dennis) Rath of Atkinson, and Jack (Tiffany) Richter of Funk; and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded by his parents, Marvin and Betty Richter; his brothers, Lonnie Dean Richter and Duane Paul Richter.
Pallbearers will be Henry McCalla, Dallon Seedorf, Eleanor McCalla, Brady Seedorf, Genevieve McCalla, Knox McCalla, Kiley Richter, Mason Richter and Marvin Richter. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Henkel, Virgil Gosch, Leon Chapman, Dr. Charles Harper, Steve Carlson, Evan Steele and Rick Brahmer.
A reception at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill will follow the graveside services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.