 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brian Richter

Brian Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Brian M. Richter, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, immediately followed by a graveside service at Scottville Cemetery north of O’Neill.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Brian died in his home on Friday, May 26, 2023, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia accelerated by COVID.

1947-2023

Brian was born on May 28, 1947, to Marvin Duane Richter and Betty Lloyd (Brady) Richter in O’Neill. Brian grew up on a small ranch in Scott Township and attended Opportunity School through eighth grade.

Brian was a fullback on the football team at O’Neill Public High School and was district champ and 2nd in state of Nebraska Class B heavyweight wrestling in 1964.

Brian attended Kearney State College for a year before enlisting in the Air Force.

Brian served in the U.S. Air Force from July 1966 to July 1970 and was stationed in Korea from July 1967 to August 1969. In May 1969, Brian was cited for meritorious achievement as a member of a tactical air control party attached to the First Republic of Korea Army Corps from Nov. 11, 1968, to Dec. 11, 1968, in the Kang Won Do Province, while serving in the 603rd Direct Air Support Squadron.

In March 1970, Brian met Kerry Lynne Friedrich on a blind date. He proposed on May 28 and they married on Sept. 26, 1970, in Newman Grove. Brian and Kerry lived in Norfolk and O’Neill for a number of years before settling down in their current home in Norfolk in 1975. There they would raise their four children: Nichole, Rachelle, Brian Mark II and Brittany.

Brian originally began with the Norfolk Police Department in August 1971 and obtained his associates of arts degree in criminal justice in May 1974 from Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College. After a brief time working with his father at Richter Construction in O’Neill, Brian returned to the Norfolk Police Department in January 1975.

In July 1975, Brian obtained his EMT certification, and in February 1979, he was promoted to sergeant. Brian retired from the Norfolk Police Department on July 11, 2004.

After retiring, Brian joined Behavioral Health Specialists as a community support provider, where he worked until April 2012.

Brian loved to fish, and he was an excellent carpenter. Brian was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, where he taught Sunday school; served as a deacon, an elder, and Sunday school superintendent; and sang in the choir. While his children were in school, Brian served on the PTA in various roles, including president.

Brian is survived by his beloved spouse of 53 years, Kerry; and his four children, Nichole Richter of Ankeny, Iowa, Rachelle (Ray) McCalla of Atlantic, Iowa, Brian Mark (Kristina) Richter of Plainview and Brittany Richter of Ankeny, Iowa; and his nine grandchildren, Dallon and Brady Seedorf, Henry, Eleanor, Genevieve, and Knox McCalla, and Kiley, Mason, and Marvin Richter; as well as four of his siblings, Floyd (Joy) Richter of O’Neill, Bradd (Michelle) Richter of Doniphan, Trudy (Dennis) Rath of Atkinson, and Jack (Tiffany) Richter of Funk; and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded by his parents, Marvin and Betty Richter; his brothers, Lonnie Dean Richter and Duane Paul Richter.

Pallbearers will be Henry McCalla, Dallon Seedorf, Eleanor McCalla, Brady Seedorf, Genevieve McCalla, Knox McCalla, Kiley Richter, Mason Richter and Marvin Richter. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Henkel, Virgil Gosch, Leon Chapman, Dr. Charles Harper, Steve Carlson, Evan Steele and Rick Brahmer.

 A reception at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill will follow the graveside services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Johanna Berg

Johanna Berg

WINSIDE — Services for Johanna F. “Joan” Berg, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Margaret Hale

Margaret Hale

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Duane Wolske

Duane Wolske

TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion…

Audrey Weigel

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services will be at a later date.

Helen Gutz

Helen Gutz

FOSTER — Helen M. (Maxine) Gutz, 92, Osmond, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Edward Jensen

Edward Jensen

NELIGH — Memorial services for Edward D. Jensen, 77, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Grace Lutheran Church of Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.

Audrey Weigel

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Linda Morris

Linda Morris

LAUREL — Linda S. Morris, 74, Laurel, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her residence in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Mary Dozler

Mary Dozler

ALBION — Mary C. Dozler, 80, Albion, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara