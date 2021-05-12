Brian Reineke

NORFOLK — Services for Brian L. “Rhino” Reineke, 45, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Randolph City Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation with family present will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
He died unexpectedly from surgical complications on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
1975-2021
Brian was born Oct. 20, 1975, in Osmond to Kenneth “Sam” and Nancy (Pehrson) Reineke. He attended grade school in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School in 1994. Brian had previously worked in the parts department at Freightliner and Peterbilt dealerships. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching NASCAR and playing with his dog, Penny Kay.
Brian is survived by his parents, Sam and Nancy Reineke of Randolph; sister Marcy (Glen) Morrison of Omaha and their children, Marissa, Julie, Taylor and Derek; sister Stacy (Andy) Galbraith of Papillion and their children, Noah, Jonah and Micah; brother Jason Reineke of Omaha; and his favorite dog companion, Penny Kay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation or to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 E. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.