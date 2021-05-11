You have permission to edit this article.
Brian Reineke

NORFOLK — Services for Brian L. “Rhino” Reineke, 45, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Randolph City Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation with family present will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.

He died unexpectedly from surgical complications on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.

