NORFOLK — Services for Brian Reineke, 45, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Tom E. McCright, 94, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gaye E. Mullins, 73, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CHI Health Plainview.
WISNER — Services for Ann (Popken) Mortensen, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Darby R. Cook Sr., 50, Johnstown, will be at later date at the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown.
LINDSAY — Memorial services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Looking Glass United Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Samantha Plantenberg, 30, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, May 8, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident on U.S. Highway 81 .
ELGIN — Services for Lucille “Lucy” Allemang, 93, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark A. Keenan, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.