Brian Planer

NORFOLK — Services for Brian K. Planer, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday also at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

He died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after suffering a heart attack.

Irene Gladem

ALBION — Memorial services for Irene T. Gladem, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Immanuel Zion Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Terry Larson and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery.

Stacey Reed

NORFOLK — Services for Stacey K. Reed, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.

Joyce Sackville

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce I. Sackville, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Malcomson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Marvin Stueckrath

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S…

Kevin Peterson

A celebration of life for Kevin M. Peterson, 63, Norfolk, will be in Boone, Iowa, in late summer.

Laura Straight

WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.

Arland Praeuner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arland W. Praeuner, 94, Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 75.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

