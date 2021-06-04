NORFOLK — Services for Brian K. Planer, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday also at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died of a heart attack on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1962-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Born Oct. 2, 1962, in Norfolk, Brian Planer was the son of Virgil and Barbara (Jackson) Planer. He attended grade school at District 36 and graduated from Pierce High School in 1980. He continued his education at Midland Lutheran College, graduating with honors in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Brian worked for Northwest Airlines for 20 years as a flight attendant. Brian worked with the Union while working for Northwest Airlines as a flight attendant.
Brian also put together the motels and rated them throughout the country for Northwest Airlines that the pilots and flight attendants stayed at. Brian flew all over the world working as a flight attendant.
Brian later went to work for Norfolk Regional Center and The Country Inn until he was diagnosed with meningitis.
Brian enjoyed gardening, ancestry, learning historical facts, as well as spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of the Pierce Historical Society and S150th committee.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Hegr of Norfolk; brother Brad (Judy) Planer of Pierce; sister Cyndia (Tim) Goetsch of Norfolk; brother John (Connie) Planer of Pierce and Candace Allen of Norfolk; sister Ver Jean (Ron) Lippman of Norfolk; sister Brinda (Tim) Weinrich of Pierce; and many nieces, nephews and cousins
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; brother Frank; stepfather Joe Hegr; and dog Reggie.
Casketbearers will be Frank Planer, Rod Planer, Christopher Goetsch, Ethan Planer, Zachary Planer, Jeramie Lippman and Michael Weinrich. Honorary casketbearers will be his nieces and great-nieces and nephews.
