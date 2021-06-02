You have permission to edit this article.
Brian Planer

NORFOLK — Services for Brian K. Planer, 58, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marvin Stueckrath

Marvin Stueckrath

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S…

Arland Praeuner

Arland Praeuner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arland W. Praeuner, 94, Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 75.

Gary Clemens

Gary Clemens

NELIGH — Services for Gary D. Clemens, 86, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Patrick Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172 and V.F.W. 5287.

Rodney Bonderson

Rodney Bonderson

EMERSON — Services for Rodney G. Bonderson, 79, Emerson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.

Joyce Sackville

Joyce Sackville

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce I. Sackville, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Malcomson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Audrey Thiemann

Audrey Thiemann

OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

