Brian Planer

NORFOLK — Services for Brian K. Planer, 58, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arland W. Praeuner, 94, Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 75.
NELIGH — Services for Gary D. Clemens, 86, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Patrick Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172 and V.F.W. 5287.
EMERSON — Services for Rodney G. Bonderson, 79, Emerson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce I. Sackville, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Malcomson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.