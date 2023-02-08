WAYNE — Graveside services for Brian N. Nelson, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Carroll, will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
Brian Nelson died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his residence in Lincoln.
1955-2023
Brian Neal Nelson was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Wayne to Vermond and Ruby (Fredrickson) Nelson. Brian was a graduate of Wayne High School. He lived and worked in sales most of his adult life in Lincoln. Brian passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lincoln this past week.
Brian is survived by his sister, Sandra (Terry) Bartling of Wayne; niece Kelly (Larry) Ballinger of Pender and her family; and nephew Matthew (Pam) Bartling of Lincoln and his family.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Vermond in 1978 and Ruby in 2022 of Carroll; brother Christian in 2019; and great-nephew Aiden Bartling.
Brian’s family appreciates your thoughts, prayers and kindness shown to them at this time.