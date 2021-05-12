You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brian Mack

Brian Mack

ELGIN — Services for Brian Mack, 83, Elgin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Burwell Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

1937-2021

Brian Thomas Mack, son of Leo and MaDonna (Carey) Mack, was born June 26, 1937, in Petersburg. He lived in Petersburg until 1940 when he moved to Elgin to live with his grandparents, Conrad and Katherine Mack. He attended St. Boniface School and graduated in 1956. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, Calif., until his discharge in 1960.

On March 2, 1957, Brian married Melvina “Dodi” Tierney. Following Brian’s honorable discharge, they moved back to Elgin, where he worked at Bennett Implement, Kester Body Shop and Antelope County. In 1973, Brian went to work for Farmers Cooperative Exchange in the hardware and lumber division, where he was assistant manager. In addition, Brian and Dodi opened Mack Body Shop, Inc., in 1975, which they owned and operated until mid-1980s. Brian continued working for the co-op until retiring from Central Valley Ag in 2001.

Brian was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and served 52 years on the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, retiring in 2019. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman, and in retirement, he and Dodi enjoyed traveling, camping and attending Rendezvous, where they participated in many activities, including shooting their black powder rifles and pistols.

He is survived by his two sons, Randy Mack of Elgin and Rod (Lisa) Mack of Selma, Texas; five grandchildren, Chris Mack of Orchard, Jessi (Jeremy) Woslager of Clearwater, Dylan (Randi) Mack of Elgin, Casey (Jenna) Mack of Conroe, Texas, and Aaron Mack of Schertz, Texas; nine great-grandchildren, Lane and Faith Woslager, Synclare, Jozlynne, Elwood, Carson, McKenna, Raegann and Lincoln Mack; two great-great-grandchildren, Ansley Tomjack and Easton Woslager; a brother, Terry Riesinger of Grass Valley, Calif.; a sister, Judy Brown of California; two sisters-in-law, Donna Iburg and family of Petersburg and Vicki (Duane) Miller and family of Elgin; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving spouse Dodi in 2018; mother-in-law Lou McKay; and a brother-in-law, Ron Tierney.

Memorials are suggested to Elgin Fire and Rescue, Oakdale Cemetery Association, Elgin Community Club or a local organization of the donors choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Arthur Lee

Arthur Lee

ALBION — Services for Arthur J. Lee, 87, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann and Elizabeth Goering will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion-South Branch Cemetery.

Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson

ALBION — Services for Larry S. Johnson, 80, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckman and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…

Edward Svitak

Edward Svitak

HOWELLS — Services for Edward J. Svitak, 84, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery northwest of Howells.

Ann Mortensen

Ann Mortensen

LINCOLN — Services for Ann (Popken) Mortensen, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Ridge Blvd., in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Brian Reineke

Brian Reineke

NORFOLK — Services for Brian L. “Rhino” Reineke, 45, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Randolph City Cemetery at a later date.

Richard Anderson Sr.

Richard Anderson Sr.

MAGNET — Richard E. “Rick” Anderson Sr., 68, Yankton, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.

Brian Mack

Brian Mack

ELGIN — Services for Brian Mack, 83, Elgin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816.

Mark Keenan

Mark Keenan

NORFOLK — Services for Mark A. Keenan, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Shane Bright

Shane Bright

Services for Shane C. Bright, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at North Heartland Community Church, 4800 Northwest 88th St., in Kansas City, Mo.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara