ELGIN — Services for Brian Mack, 83, Elgin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Burwell Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
1937-2021
Brian Thomas Mack, son of Leo and MaDonna (Carey) Mack, was born June 26, 1937, in Petersburg. He lived in Petersburg until 1940 when he moved to Elgin to live with his grandparents, Conrad and Katherine Mack. He attended St. Boniface School and graduated in 1956. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, Calif., until his discharge in 1960.
On March 2, 1957, Brian married Melvina “Dodi” Tierney. Following Brian’s honorable discharge, they moved back to Elgin, where he worked at Bennett Implement, Kester Body Shop and Antelope County. In 1973, Brian went to work for Farmers Cooperative Exchange in the hardware and lumber division, where he was assistant manager. In addition, Brian and Dodi opened Mack Body Shop, Inc., in 1975, which they owned and operated until mid-1980s. Brian continued working for the co-op until retiring from Central Valley Ag in 2001.
Brian was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and served 52 years on the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, retiring in 2019. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman, and in retirement, he and Dodi enjoyed traveling, camping and attending Rendezvous, where they participated in many activities, including shooting their black powder rifles and pistols.
He is survived by his two sons, Randy Mack of Elgin and Rod (Lisa) Mack of Selma, Texas; five grandchildren, Chris Mack of Orchard, Jessi (Jeremy) Woslager of Clearwater, Dylan (Randi) Mack of Elgin, Casey (Jenna) Mack of Conroe, Texas, and Aaron Mack of Schertz, Texas; nine great-grandchildren, Lane and Faith Woslager, Synclare, Jozlynne, Elwood, Carson, McKenna, Raegann and Lincoln Mack; two great-great-grandchildren, Ansley Tomjack and Easton Woslager; a brother, Terry Riesinger of Grass Valley, Calif.; a sister, Judy Brown of California; two sisters-in-law, Donna Iburg and family of Petersburg and Vicki (Duane) Miller and family of Elgin; along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving spouse Dodi in 2018; mother-in-law Lou McKay; and a brother-in-law, Ron Tierney.
Memorials are suggested to Elgin Fire and Rescue, Oakdale Cemetery Association, Elgin Community Club or a local organization of the donors choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.