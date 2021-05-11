ELGIN — Services for Brian Mack, 83, Elgin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Burwell Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.