CLEARWATER — Services for Brian Groteluschen, 58, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
He died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.
1962-2021
Brian Alan Groteluschen was born on Oct. 28, 1962, to Henry and Marjorie (Belina) Groteluschen in Marshfield, Wis. He graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1981. He went to college for a couple of years.
On June 9, 1984, he was united in marriage to Martha Spangler in Ewing. He was a truck driver and farmer most of his life, and those were his hobbies, too.
Survivors include his spouse, Martha of Clarkson; his children, Jennifer and spouse Chris Coufal of Howells, Bryce and spouse Kambi Groteluschen of Elkhorn and Beau and spouse Tiffany Groteluschen of Lincoln; grandchildren Ethan Coufal, Evan Coufal, Emersyn Coufal, Easton Coufal, Ellisyn Coufal; McKenna Groteluschen, Banks Groteluschen and Jade Groteluschen; two brothers, Keith Groteluschen of Las Vegas, Nev., and Michael Groteluschen of Columbus; and his mother, Marjorie Katolik of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Henry A. and Helena Groteluschen.
