CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Brian J. Carder, 51, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Monsignor Ralph Steffensmeier will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Brian Carder died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home in Omaha.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
1971-2022
Brian Jeffrey Carder, son of Gale and Elizabeth (VanDeWalle) Carder, was born on March 10, 1971, in Columbus. He attended Boone County District 9 elementary school and Albion High School, graduating in 1989. Brian continued his education at Kearney State College.
Brian married Leslie Rasmussen in July 2006 in Cancun, Mexico. The couple divorced in 2021. Brian later met Vivian Burns, who was his significant other at the time of his passing.
Brian was passionate about building homes. He forged his own company, Carder Custom Homes, and became a reputable and successful custom home builder in the Omaha area. He had an eye for design, detail and quality. Brian loved making every home different and special for each owner, and he was willing and able to take on many aspects of construction himself.
Brian was witty, had a kind heart and loved his family and friends dearly. He was an actively engaged, proud and deeply loved uncle who could often be found at games, plays and recitals for nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He loved playing sports and was an excellent athlete. He was also an avid Husker fan and knew a vast array of statistics about Nebraska football and other teams. He would do anything for anyone, no questions asked. He was a gentle, hard-working man and was the most lovable human being.
Surviving Brian are his parents, Gale and Elizabeth Carder of St. Edward; significant other Vivian Burns; six siblings, Carol (Rory) Rowe of Eagan, Minn., Jim (Laurie) Carder of St. Edward, Jerry (Donielle Finnegan) Carder of Albion, Kent (Sheila) Carder of Albion, Teresa (fiancé Doug Walter) Paulsen of Omaha, Janine (David) Krohn of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews, Kyle Carder, Christopher Carder, Katie Precht, Andrea Aylward, Kristin Carder, Keri Carder, Alana Beller, Kevin Carder, Erica Charling, Emily Olson, Elise Paulsen, Danielle Krohn, Celia Paulsen and Kalen Krohn; numerous great-nieces and -nephews; former spouse Leslie Carder; and other relatives and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by an infant brother, Francis Neil, and his grandparents, Neil and Ruth Carder and Francis and Ethel VanDeWalle.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.