...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PLATTE, STANTON, BOONE, MADISON, WAYNE, ANTELOPE,
PIERCE, KNOX AND CEDAR COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

Brian Berner of Belden

RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Robert Berner, 51, Belden, will be Monday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Restricted public visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Visitors are asked to observe the posted restrictions in place and wait outside until ushered into the funeral home.

Mr. Berner died unexpectedly on Wednesday May 6, 2020, at his home in Belden of natural causes.

He was born Jan. 22, 1969, at Osmond, the middle child of Robert and Clarette (Kruger) Berner. He grew up in Belden and was heavily involved in Boy Scouts and 4-H during those years. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1987 and began working in Yellowstone National Park. He then attended Chadron State College. He returned to Belden to work in the family business, which he managed since 2001 until his death.

Brian married Nicole Schnell on Sept. 6, 1997, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple spent most of their married life in Belden where Brian served on the Village Board acting as chairman for a number of years, volunteered on the Belden Fire Department and most recently served as the chairman of the Belden Q125 celebration. However, Brian’s biggest passion was hunting and fishing. He loved to talk and would often call unexpectedly to chat about lots of topics especially where the fish were biting. If you saw Brian, you usually also saw Manny who spent every day with him at the elevator.

He leaves behind his wife, Nicole Berner, and his mother, Clarette Berner, both of Belden; a sister, Robin Spence of Norfolk, a brother, Brent and Amy Berner of Norfolk; nieces and nephews Brooke Spence, Riley and Halle Berner, all of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob; his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Brian is likely in a deer stand or fishing on a lake with his dad, Robert.

Guitarist and soloist for the service will be George Bradley. Pallbearers will be Riley Berner, Sam Prill, Paul Loberg, Tony Walz, Doyle Brunssen, Tom Bauer, Forrest Dendinger, Darrell Dominiack and Kevin Pfanstiel.

Online sympathies may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

PIERCE — Private memorial services for Charles S. Faughender, 82, Pierce, will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

WISNER — Memorial services for Steven R. Hanzlik, 58, Madison, are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

LYNCH — Private family services for Cody F. “Badger” Svatos, 28, Lynch, will be Tuesday, May 12. Jeff Hart will officiate with public graveside services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Lynch. Due to current healthcare measures concerning COVID-19, social distancing guide…

NORFOLK — Private graveside service for Willis D. Benedict, 69, Norfolk, will be held at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

SPENCER — Services for Cody Svatos, 28, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 7, 2020.

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Karen R. Linscott Stearns, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Randy Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

