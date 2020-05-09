Brian Berner

RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Robert Berner, 51, Belden, will be Monday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Restricted public visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Visitors are asked to observe the posted restrictions in place and wait outside until ushered into the funeral home.
Mr. Berner died unexpectedly on Wednesday May 6, 2020, at his home in Belden of natural causes.
— — —
He was born Jan. 22, 1969, at Osmond, the middle child of Robert and Clarette (Kruger) Berner. He grew up in Belden and was heavily involved in Boy Scouts and 4-H during those years. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1987 and began working in Yellowstone National Park. He then attended Chadron State College. He returned to Belden to work in the family business, which he managed since 2001 until his death.
Brian married Nicole Schnell on Sept. 6, 1997, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple spent most of their married life in Belden where Brian served on the Village Board acting as chairman for a number of years, volunteered on the Belden Fire Department and most recently served as the chairman of the Belden Q125 celebration. However, Brian’s biggest passion was hunting and fishing. He loved to talk and would often call unexpectedly to chat about lots of topics especially where the fish were biting. If you saw Brian, you usually also saw Manny who spent every day with him at the elevator.
He leaves behind his wife, Nicole Berner, and his mother, Clarette Berner, both of Belden; a sister, Robin Spence of Norfolk, a brother, Brent and Amy Berner of Norfolk; nieces and nephews Brooke Spence, Riley and Halle Berner, all of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob; his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Brian is likely in a deer stand or fishing on a lake with his dad, Robert.
Guitarist and soloist for the service will be George Bradley. Pallbearers will be Riley Berner, Sam Prill, Paul Loberg, Tony Walz, Doyle Brunssen, Tom Bauer, Forrest Dendinger, Darrell Dominiack and Kevin Pfanstiel.
Online sympathies may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.