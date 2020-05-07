RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Berner, 51, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Belden.
HARTINGTON — LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.
PAGE — Private services for Rod Kennedy, 76, Page, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military rites provided by the Page American Legion Post 315.
PIERCE — Services for Charles S. Faughender, 82, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Graveside services for Carol M. Reed, 87, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Fae L. (Sharp) Smith, 85, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
COLUMBUS — Private services for Jackie C. “Jack” Zeider, 97, Columbus, will be at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Private services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
RANDOLPH — Private services for Gaylord A. Pflanz, 89, Wayne, formerly of Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeff Mollner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Frances Cemetery.