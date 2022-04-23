 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH
OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PART OF WESTERN IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar,
Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler,
Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.

* Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong will produce areas of blowing dust
that will lead to rapidly changing visibility. Use caution when
driving in vicinity of recent tilled fields.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Brett Hart

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brett L. Hart, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Home for Funerals, 703 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Brett Hart died at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

1963-2022

Brett was born in Aberdeen, S.D., on Aug. 26, 1963, the son of Eugene and Irene Hart. He was raised in Gettysburg, S.D. After eighth grade, his family moved to Norfolk. Brett graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1981. He graduated from Creighton University in 1985 with a major in English.

Brett joined the U.S. Air Force and served for five years and attained the rank of captain.

Following his service, Brett attended and graduated in 1993 from the University of Nebraska School of Law. He held several positions throughout his career.

Over the past six years, following the death of his father, Brett cared for his mother.

Brett excelled at running, was an avid reader and was a contestant on Jeopardy. He will be remembered for being thoughtful and kind.

Brett is survived by his mother; a brother, Jon (Julie) Hart of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a sister, Jodi (Ken) Cooke of New York City, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

John Hilliges

STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted b…

John Lucht Sr.

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for John E. Lucht Sr., 82, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Dena Carlson

OAKLAND — Memorial services for Dena J. Carlson, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Private burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Addison Woodard Jr.

TILDEN — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, of Clearwater are pending with Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Ashleigh Wabasha

SANTEE — Services for Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Terrance Medina will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.

LeRoy Carlson

NORFOLK — Services for LeRoy O. Carlson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lois Werner

Lois E. Werner, 91, Lenexa, Kan., formerly of Meadow Grove, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Deborah Hoadley

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Deborah D. “Deb” Hoadley, 65, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate.

Easton Lubberstedt

BOW VALLEY — Services for Easton Gene Lubberstedt, 14-day-old son of Evan and Paige Lubberstedt of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. Deacon Shane Kleinschmit will officiate with burial in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara