NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brett L. Hart, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Home for Funerals, 703 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Brett Hart died at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
1963-2022
Brett was born in Aberdeen, S.D., on Aug. 26, 1963, the son of Eugene and Irene Hart. He was raised in Gettysburg, S.D. After eighth grade, his family moved to Norfolk. Brett graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1981. He graduated from Creighton University in 1985 with a major in English.
Brett joined the U.S. Air Force and served for five years and attained the rank of captain.
Following his service, Brett attended and graduated in 1993 from the University of Nebraska School of Law. He held several positions throughout his career.
Over the past six years, following the death of his father, Brett cared for his mother.
Brett excelled at running, was an avid reader and was a contestant on Jeopardy. He will be remembered for being thoughtful and kind.
Brett is survived by his mother; a brother, Jon (Julie) Hart of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a sister, Jodi (Ken) Cooke of New York City, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his father.
