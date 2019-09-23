Brent Tomasek

NORFOLK — Services for Brent D. “Haze” Tomasek, 66, West Point, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with private burial at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral chapel.
He died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
1952-2019
Born Nov. 22, 1952, in Norfolk, he was the son of Arnold and Wanda (Koplin) Tomasek. He attended grade school in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1971. Haze then attended electronics school in Kansas City, Kan.
After high school, Haze moved to Silicon Valley, Calif. He worked on computers at Unysis in California for 17 years. He then moved to Taylors Falls, Minn., in 1989, when he transferred there for work. This is where he met Kimberly “Kim” Walker, whom he married on July 20, 1990, in Wisner. They have three children: Ashley, Christopher and Steven.
In Taylors Falls, he later worked for Cherry Hill Meats for 7 years and then for Andrei Electric. In 2004, the family moved to West Point, where he worked at Danko and then Schmader Electric and then for CVA until he retired. He enjoyed fishing, golfing when he was younger, hunting and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his spouse, Kim Tomasek of West Point; his children, Ashley Tomasek (Billy Davis) of Lyons, Christopher Tomasek (Alyssa Vice) of Pender, Steven Tomasek (Heather Wylie) of West Point; six grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda (John) McCarthy of Wisner and Jody (Doug) Huber of Hebron; a sister-in-law, Marty Tomasek of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Angie Tomasek of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Wanda, and his brothers, Bruce “Tank” Tomasek and Bryan “Zip” Tomasek.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.