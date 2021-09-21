AINSWORTH — Service for Brent E. Johnson, 85, Johnstown, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue Thursday at the church an hour prior to services.
Brent Johnson died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion Post 79 baseball program, Gideon’s International or the Johnstown United Methodist Church.