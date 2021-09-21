You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brent Johnson

AINSWORTH — Service for Brent E. Johnson, 85, Johnstown, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue Thursday at the church an hour prior to services.

Brent Johnson died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion Post 79 baseball program, Gideon’s International or the Johnstown United Methodist Church.

Tags

In other news

Ronnie Milliken

Ronnie Milliken

OAKDALE — Ronnie L. Milliken, 53, Oakdale, died unexpectedly in his sleep one day shy of his 54th birthday. A memorial gathering will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Stop in and say goodbye to Ron.

Russell Schweers

Russell Schweers

NORFOLK — Russell N. Schweers, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Norfolk Veteran Home.

Dena Van Kirk

Dena Van Kirk

PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Donna Painter

Donna Painter

NORFOLK — Services for Donna Painter, 71, Hoskins, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donna Painter died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Vincent Melvin

Vincent Melvin

TILDEN — Memorial services for Vincent P. “Vinny” Melvin, 71, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

R. Mary Lewis

R. Mary Lewis

SPENCER — Services for R. Mary Lewis, 91, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. R. Mary Lewis died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Jack Kohler

Jack Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…

Skip Wingate, Marilyn Wingate

Skip Wingate, Marilyn Wingate

NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Cleora Ruff

Cleora Ruff

SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara