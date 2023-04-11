 Skip to main content
&&

Brenda Wiese

Brenda Wiese

RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Janelle Siffring and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Randolph.

Brenda Wiese died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her residence in Randolph.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.

1963-2023

Brenda was born on Jan. 25, 1963, in Norfolk to Eugene and Marlene (Joachimsen) Goetsch. She attended grade school at Randolph Public Schools and graduated from Randolph High School in 1981 before attending Wayne State College for two years.

Brenda married Lowell Wiese on Sept. 15, 1990, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Brenda worked at several convenience stores, The Holiday in Norfolk and Casey’s in Pierce.

Brenda was recently working for Universal Background Screening in Norfolk and truly enjoyed her work there. Brenda enjoyed cross-stitching, crossword puzzles, living on the farm and most of all, she loved being a grandmother.

Brenda was a confirmed member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, where she taught Sunday School.

Survivors include spouse, Lowell Wiese of Randolph; children Bryan (Darcey) Wiese of Redondo Beach, Calif., Tom (Candace) Wiese of Randolph, Ashly (Kelly) Koch of Norfolk, Karla (Daniel) Sempek of Plattsmouth and Grady Wiese of Randolph; 10 grandchildren; father and stepmother Eugene (Alice) Goetsch of Randolph; brother Brent (Tammy) Goetsch of Randolph; and stepbrothers John Holtzclaw of North Carolina and Glen Holtzclaw of Omaha.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene Goetsch; brother Bruce Goetsch; and nephew Ben Chavet.

Casketbearers will be Preston Goetsch, Christian Goetsch, Shane Wolff, Brad Albers, Doug Nordhues and Charles Starkel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Brenda Wiese

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

