FREMONT — Services for Brenda K. Werner, 83, of Fremont will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will be Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue on Friday one hour before services at the church. Memorials made be made to the to First United Methodist Church in Fremont or the American Cancer Society.

Brenda Werner died Monday, June 12, 2023, in Omaha.

1940-2023

She was born March 15, 1940, to Roy E. and Elizabeth (Schwindt) Margritz in Monterey, Calif.

She moved to Atkinson at the age of five and in 1953 she moved to Meadow Grove. She also lived in Wessington Springs, S.D., and Norfolk. She was a bookkeeper for several private accountants and worked for IPG Advertising Company as well. She has lived in Fremont since 1999.

Brenda was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and several ladies groups at church and was a former member at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She taught Sunday school and was a bible school teacher throughout the years. She published the Nebraska Quarter Horse Magazine for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew Marcus; and a niece, Karen.

She is survived by daughters Shellee Werner of Fremont and Sandee (David) Noah of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; sisters Bonna Baber of Elkhorn and Susan (Duane) Blair of Murdock; and one grandson, Darrin Kraft.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

NORFOLK — Service for Delilah M. “Dee” Muehlmeier, 75, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

WAYNE — Services for Jude K. Milliken, 82, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

HOSKINS — Memorial services for Janet “Jan” Bruggeman, 77, of Hoskins are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.

