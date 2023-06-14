FREMONT — Services for Brenda K. Werner, 83, of Fremont will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will be Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue on Friday one hour before services at the church. Memorials made be made to the to First United Methodist Church in Fremont or the American Cancer Society.
Brenda Werner died Monday, June 12, 2023, in Omaha.
1940-2023
She was born March 15, 1940, to Roy E. and Elizabeth (Schwindt) Margritz in Monterey, Calif.
She moved to Atkinson at the age of five and in 1953 she moved to Meadow Grove. She also lived in Wessington Springs, S.D., and Norfolk. She was a bookkeeper for several private accountants and worked for IPG Advertising Company as well. She has lived in Fremont since 1999.
Brenda was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and several ladies groups at church and was a former member at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She taught Sunday school and was a bible school teacher throughout the years. She published the Nebraska Quarter Horse Magazine for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew Marcus; and a niece, Karen.
She is survived by daughters Shellee Werner of Fremont and Sandee (David) Noah of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; sisters Bonna Baber of Elkhorn and Susan (Duane) Blair of Murdock; and one grandson, Darrin Kraft.
