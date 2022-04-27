SPENCER — Private services for Brenda Stuhldreier, 53, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Brenda Stuhldreier died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for George E. “Gene” Humphrey, 75, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Revs. B.J. Fouts and Joseph Leech will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by…
CROFTON — Services for Peggy Poppe, 65, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Peggy Poppe died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home under hospice care.
EWING — Services for Karen Rotherham, 85, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
LINDY — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marcia Janzing died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Timothy W. Preusker, 83, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver “Ollie” L. Bossom, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Oliver Blossom died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.