...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 101 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Brenda Kollath

WISNER — Memorial services for Brenda Kollath, 54, Wisner, will be at a later date under the direction of the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

1966-2021

Brenda Kay Kollath (Friesen), a longtime resident of the Pilger-Wisner community, got the last word in on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Pender after passing due to a long battle with complications of COVID-19.

Brenda is survived by her father, Howard V. Friesen and dear friend, Charlotte Buchanan; her “pain in the (rear)” brother, Anthony, and his spouse AJ, and their son, who most people know as her most favorite nephew in the whole world, Raz; her favorite niece, Amethyst (Scotty) Collins; her grand-niece, Sarah Rose; and dear friends, Sheila Choat and Sherri Anderson. She also is survived by several aunt, uncles and numerous cousins and lots of friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene; her older brother, Howard Jr.; and her grandparents.

Brenda came into this world as the middle child and much lamented only daughter of Howard V. Sr. and Marlene Friesen on Oct. 28, 1966, in York. She grew up fighting with her brothers and collecting friends.

Brenda’s keen sense of humor and rowdy personality drew people into her circle and once there, it was hard to be put out of it. Brenda moved to the Pilger and Wisner area in the early 1990s and continued collecting friends.

Brenda’s hobbies included reading, watching anything ghost related, crushing on Steven Segal, karaoke, chatting with friends, picking on AJ, coffee dates with Raz, and sharing stories of her family’s antics.

Brenda’s wish was to be cremated, but there will be memorial services held in Pilger and York where friends and family will be welcomed.

Memorials and donations are suggested to the family at 905 E. 14th St., Crete, NE 68333 to offset funeral expenses.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

