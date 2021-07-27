WISNER — Memorial services for Brenda Kollath, 54, Wisner, will be at a later date under the direction of the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
1966-2021
Brenda Kay Kollath (Friesen), a longtime resident of the Pilger-Wisner community, got the last word in on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Pender after passing due to a long battle with complications of COVID-19.
Brenda is survived by her father, Howard V. Friesen and dear friend, Charlotte Buchanan; her “pain in the (rear)” brother, Anthony, and his spouse AJ, and their son, who most people know as her most favorite nephew in the whole world, Raz; her favorite niece, Amethyst (Scotty) Collins; her grand-niece, Sarah Rose; and dear friends, Sheila Choat and Sherri Anderson. She also is survived by several aunt, uncles and numerous cousins and lots of friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene; her older brother, Howard Jr.; and her grandparents.
Brenda came into this world as the middle child and much lamented only daughter of Howard V. Sr. and Marlene Friesen on Oct. 28, 1966, in York. She grew up fighting with her brothers and collecting friends.
Brenda’s keen sense of humor and rowdy personality drew people into her circle and once there, it was hard to be put out of it. Brenda moved to the Pilger and Wisner area in the early 1990s and continued collecting friends.
Brenda’s hobbies included reading, watching anything ghost related, crushing on Steven Segal, karaoke, chatting with friends, picking on AJ, coffee dates with Raz, and sharing stories of her family’s antics.
Brenda’s wish was to be cremated, but there will be memorial services held in Pilger and York where friends and family will be welcomed.
Memorials and donations are suggested to the family at 905 E. 14th St., Crete, NE 68333 to offset funeral expenses.