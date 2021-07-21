You have permission to edit this article.
Brenda Kollath

WISNER — Memorial services for Brenda Kollath, 54, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.

Gene Nurnberg

Gene Nurnberg

Services for Gene R. Nurnberg, 83, Greensburg, Ky., were June 3 at the Greasy Creek Baptist Church in Greensburg. Wilburn Bonta and Thomas Metcalf officiated. Burial was in the Greasy Creek Cemetery.

Leonard Schinck

Leonard Schinck

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Leonard Schinck, 81, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 20, at Lake View Cemetery in Lake Andes, S.D. The Rev. Grant H. Graff officiated. Military honors were provided by Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 3239, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7319, American Legion Post 11…

Beverly Schmitt

Beverly Schmitt

LINDSAY — Services for Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt, 68, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Debra Theisen

Debra Theisen

PIERCE — Memorial services for Debra A. Theisen, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Dave Liewer will officiate with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Osmond.

Mona Mattern

Mona Mattern

Graveside services for Mona N. (Grosse) Mattern, 81, Bullhead City, Ariz., will be at a later date at Walnut Grove Cemetery (Grimton) north of Orchard.

Marie Ruge

Marie Ruge

NORFOLK — Services for Marie F. Ruge, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Mary Jundt

Mary Jundt

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Mary Jundt, 90, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

