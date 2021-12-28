You have permission to edit this article.
Brenda Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services, all at the church.

Brenda Foxhoven died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is handling arrangements.

Lois Coughtry

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Daniel Kinney

Daniel Kinney

GRETNA — Services for Daniel L. Kinney, 61, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Dec. 23, at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna.

Richard Sisson

Richard Sisson

AINSWORTH — Services for Richard E. Sisson, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Ruth Nelson Miner

Ruth Nelson Miner

WAKEFIELD — Services for Ruth G. Nelson Miner, 91, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Marvin Hart

Marvin Hart

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Marvin D. Hart, 77, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church east of Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.

Lon Dubois

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Vlasta Henery

Vlasta Henery

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

