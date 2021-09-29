You have permission to edit this article.
Brenda Aldrich

NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Kitto will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the community center and continue until the service with nightly prayer services taking place at 7 p.m.

Brenda Aldrich died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.

WAYNE — Services for LaJeane (Miller) Marotz, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. LaJeane Marotz died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Winside.

HUMPHREY — Services for David V. Fuchs, 88, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreig…

NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thelma Klassen died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Services for Marveen A. Fredrickson, 77, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.

CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

