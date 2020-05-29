Brayden Lawrenz

AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Brayden M. Lawrenz, 15, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Services for James “Galen” McKeown, 77, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kip will officiate with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
LAUREL — Services for Steve Martindale, 67, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
Travis Lee Vatanasombat passed away on May 26, 2020, after a valiant eight-year battle with cancer.
ELGIN — Services for Renee Snodgrass, 68, Clearwater, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home in Clearwater.
WAUSA — Graveside services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loni Burbach, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.
RANDOLPH — Services for Derald Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Thursday May 28, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Brayden M. Lawrenz, 15, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-