You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brandon Urban

Brandon Urban
Courtesy

OMAHA — Brandon Jay Urban, 41, was called from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

He was born on July 23, 1980, in Lincoln, to Bob and Lana (Schroeder) Urban. He grew up in Seward and attended Nebraska Wesleyan. Brandon married Kelsey McKenzie on Nov. 13, 2004. They were blessed with three children: Jace, Kenzie and Levi.

Brandon was the vice president of commercial lending at First Westroads Bank in Omaha. He was actively involved in all of his children’s’ activities from coaching to “dance dad” to golf partner. Brandon loved golfing, traveling, Chicago Cubs baseball and spending time with friends.

Survivors are his wife, Kelsey Urban; children: Jace, Kenzie and Levi; parents, Robert and Lana Urban of Seward; parents-in-law, Bill McKenzie of York, Tom and Sandy Friedli of York; two brothers, Drew Urban (Tina) and two children of Norfolk, Kent Urban of Kansas City; brother-in-law, Derek McKenzie (Paige) and three children of York; sister-in-law Alix Adams (Alex) and son of York; grandmother, Mary Ann Schroeder, Columbus.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration of life will be Monday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m., all at King of Kings Church, 11615 “I” St. in Omaha. Condolences online at www.heafeyheafey.com. Memorials designated for the children will be accepted at First Westroads Bank in Omaha.

To view a live broadcast of the celebration of life, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Cast” button on our home page.

Tags

In other news

Brandon Urban

Brandon Urban

OMAHA — Brandon Jay Urban, 41, was called from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Duane Drahota

Duane Drahota

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Duane J. Drahota, 80, Lincoln, formerly of the Madison area, will be from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 105 W. Elm Ave., in Norfolk.

Dennis Norris

Dennis Norris

NORFOLK — Private services will be held for Dennis Norris, 68, Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Vernon Reed

Vernon Reed

OSMOND — Services for Vernon W. “Chick” Reed, 94, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Osmond United Methodist Church. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Visitation for the public, with the family present, will begin prior to the funeral at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, also at th…

Susan Unger

Susan Unger

STANTON — Services for Susan R. Unger, 57, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’…

Opal Raasch

Opal Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Opal I. Raasch, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.

Ellen Stuhr

Ellen Stuhr

ALBION — Services for Ellen M. Stuhr, 82, Albion, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the ch…

Susan Unger

Susan Unger

STANTON — Services for Susan R. Unger, 57, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Patricia Van Winkle

Patricia Van Winkle

AINSWORTH — Service for Patricia A. Van Winkle, 85, Ord, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara