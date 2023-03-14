 Skip to main content
Brandon Gilliard

Brandon Gilliard

Brandon Alexander Gilliard, 34, was born Feb. 14, 1989, in Shreveport, La., and sadly left us on March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas, following a pulmonary embolism.

He leaves behind his mother, Chandra Gilliard of Norfolk; sister Christina Guinn of Smyrna, Ga.; daughter Armani Carter of Shreveport; his son, JeKai Gilliard, along with his mother, Courtney Finkral of Norfolk. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Spencer Gilliard of Benton, La.

A funeral service will be held in his honor at Precious Memories in Shreveport on Saturday, March 18.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Eunice M. Wulf, 98, Ainsworth, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Eunice Wulf died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Azria Health Nursing Facility in Gretna.

Lt. Gen. Richard G. Trefry passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, in his home in Clifton, Va. His beloved spouse of 53 years, the former Jacquelyn Dahlkoetter of Stanton, was by his side. In his life, Trefry made a substantial impact on the U.S. Army, especially in his roles as Inspector G…

NORFOLK — Services for Cletus R. Becker, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor …

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Gayle Mrsny

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark A. Behmer, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be at later date at Little McDonald Lake in Minnesota.

ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

WINSIDE — Services for David H. Ritze, 62, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in rural Winside at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

