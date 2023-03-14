Brandon Gilliard

Brandon Alexander Gilliard, 34, was born Feb. 14, 1989, in Shreveport, La., and sadly left us on March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas, following a pulmonary embolism.
He leaves behind his mother, Chandra Gilliard of Norfolk; sister Christina Guinn of Smyrna, Ga.; daughter Armani Carter of Shreveport; his son, JeKai Gilliard, along with his mother, Courtney Finkral of Norfolk. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Spencer Gilliard of Benton, La.
A funeral service will be held in his honor at Precious Memories in Shreveport on Saturday, March 18.