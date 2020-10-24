Brandon Ainsworth

NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for Brandon L. Ainsworth, 38, of Norfolk will be held at Community Bible Church. Interment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation with the family present will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1982-2020
Brandon passed away at home in Norfolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after battling cancer.
Brandon was born on Jan. 21, 1982, in Norfolk to Steven Gerald and Kimberly (Buchholtz) Ainsworth. He attended Park Avenue Christian Academy, District #20, Norfolk Junior High School and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 2001.
After high school, Brandon lived in Norfolk working for his uncle, Tom Buchholtz, with Metro Plumbing and Heating in Norfolk for 18 years. Brandon enjoyed going to the YMCA, watching Duke basketball, Nebraska Cornhusker football, being active in church activities, bow hunting and fishing, lottery scratch tickets (which he was a lucky winner at), bonfires with friends and family, and being an uncle. He especially loved his family and friends, and will be remembered for being a lover. Brandon was a member of Community Bible Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his mother, Kim Masters of Norfolk; siblings Robert Ainsworth of Norfolk and his children, Hailey and Hannah, Chasity (Kyle) Henn of Norfolk and their children, Knox and Rory, Jessica Masters of West Point and her son, Carter; maternal grandmother Carolyn Buchholtz-Masters of Norfolk; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by father Steven; maternal grandfather John Buchholtz; and paternal grandparents Milton and Sally Ainsworth.
Organist will be Anne Marie Hess. Casket bearers will be Tom Buchholtz, Keaton Buchholtz, Todd Crosby, Derek Crosby, Seth Bossard and Bryan Bartling. Honorary casket bearers will be Robert Ainsworth, Kyle Henn, Rob Backer and Luke Backer.
