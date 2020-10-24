Brandon Ainsworth

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6
INCHES.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED
VISIBILITY IN FALLING SNOW.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for Brandon L. Ainsworth, 38, of Norfolk will be held at Community Bible Church. Interment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation with the family present will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1982-2020

Brandon passed away at home in Norfolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after battling cancer.

Brandon was born on Jan. 21, 1982, in Norfolk to Steven Gerald and Kimberly (Buchholtz) Ainsworth. He attended Park Avenue Christian Academy, District #20, Norfolk Junior High School and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 2001.

After high school, Brandon lived in Norfolk working for his uncle, Tom Buchholtz, with Metro Plumbing and Heating in Norfolk for 18 years. Brandon enjoyed going to the YMCA, watching Duke basketball, Nebraska Cornhusker football, being active in church activities, bow hunting and fishing, lottery scratch tickets (which he was a lucky winner at), bonfires with friends and family, and being an uncle. He especially loved his family and friends, and will be remembered for being a lover. Brandon was a member of Community Bible Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include his mother, Kim Masters of Norfolk; siblings Robert Ainsworth of Norfolk and his children, Hailey and Hannah, Chasity (Kyle) Henn of Norfolk and their children, Knox and Rory, Jessica Masters of West Point and her son, Carter; maternal grandmother Carolyn Buchholtz-Masters of Norfolk; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by father Steven; maternal grandfather John Buchholtz; and paternal grandparents Milton and Sally Ainsworth.

Organist will be Anne Marie Hess. Casket bearers will be Tom Buchholtz, Keaton Buchholtz, Todd Crosby, Derek Crosby, Seth Bossard and Bryan Bartling. Honorary casket bearers will be Robert Ainsworth, Kyle Henn, Rob Backer and Luke Backer.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Thaine Woodward

Thaine Woodward

CONCORD — Funeral services are pending for Thaine Woodward, 94, of rural Concord. He died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.

Jean Wyant

Jean Wyant

NEWMAN GROVE — Services are pending for Jean A. Wyant, 77, of Newman Grove. She died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Newman Grove.

Maynard Scholl

Maynard Scholl

ELGIN — Services for Maynard J. Scholl, 89, of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Raeville.

Esther Carlson

Esther Carlson

WINSIDE — Private services for Esther M. Carlson,85, of Winside will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.

Wayne Wilson

Wayne Wilson

FREMONT — Private family services are being held for Wayne L. Wilson, 86, of Fremont, formerly of Omaha.

Violet Wickett

Violet Wickett

LAUREL — Services for Violet E. Wickett, 96, of Laurel will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Darren Timberlake officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Shirley Cederburg

Shirley Cederburg

PIERCE — Services for Shirley Cederburg, 88, of Pierce will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stonacek Funeral Chap…

Ron Stewart

Ron Stewart

SPENCER — Ron Stewart, 89, Lynch, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

