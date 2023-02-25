WAUSA — Visitation for Bradley T. Wecker, 54, Wausa, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Bradley Wecker died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1968-2023
Bradley was born on Feb. 26, 1968, in Detroit, Mich., to Gary and Joanna (Dotson) Wecker Sr. He attended Norfolk High School, later received his G.E.D., and then went to Northeast Community College for auto body.
Bradley marred Kendra Graae on Nov. 8, 2013, in Yankton. Bradley worked as an independent trucker for 30 years. He worked for Yaggies Trucking in Yankton. He was proud of being sober for 28 years.
Bradley enjoyed spending time with his family, fixing cars, and he loved over the road trucking.
Survivors include spouse, Kendra Wecker of Wausa; his children, Kimberly Dierking of North Sioux City, Iowa, Joshua Wecker of Tennessee, Sheena Suing, Jessica Wecker, all of Yankton, Zoey Wecker of Lexington, Corth Kruse of Norfolk, Cassie Haddix of Pierce, Cameron Kahlo of Norfolk; and grandchildren; siblings Tracy Wecker and boyfriend Pat Sanders of Vermillion, S.D., Becky (James) Kohler of Springfield, S.D., Gary Wecker of Norfolk, Rodney Wecker of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jeremy (Jennifer) Wecker of West Point, Jody (Chris) Freeman of Dodge, Sarah Wecker of South Carolina; also brother-in-law Dale and Sonya Graae; and sister-in-law Salesia Books and Greg Ernesti; mother and father-in-law Dale and Venetta Graae; and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Joanna, and a sister, Maranda Wecker.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.