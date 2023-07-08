NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Mike Moreno will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Brad Claus died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk of the arrangements.
1963-2023
Brad was born on Sept. 26, 1963, in Norfolk to Arland and Sandra (Dittberner) Claus. He attended Madison Public Schools and graduated from Madison High School in 1982. Brad then attended Hastings Tech College and Iowa Western Tech College.
After Brad’s education he moved back to Norfolk and he worked at Long John Silvers, Affiliated Foods, Beef America, and then for security in Norfolk and Madison.
Brad married Renae Hague on June 16, 1990, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch Church in Norfolk. The last 11 years Brad was a janitor at the Madison Public Schools.
Brad enjoyed kayaking, watching Big Foot programs, collecting and trading sports cards and was a Denver Broncos fan.
Brad was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include Renae Claus of Norfolk; father Arland Claus of Madison; sister Susan (Ron) Beisel of Wilcox; two nieces, Nicole (Wyatt) Thayer and their daughter, Laramie, Bridgett Beisel; sister-in-law Rachelle (Richard) Jones of North Carolina and their two children, Henry and Cora; brother-in-law Ryan (Jodi) Hague of Elkhorn and their two children, Mattox and Emma.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Claus.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.