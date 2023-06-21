 Skip to main content
Boyd Richardson

Boyd Richardson

Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. He had donated his body to science.

A celebration of life will be 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the VFW, 316 Braasch Ave., in Norfolk.

1958-2023

Bud was the son of Bill and Betty Richardson born on April 29, 1958, in Merced, Calif. He was the youngest of three boys.

Bud loved to ride his motorcycle and to make everyone laugh. He enjoyed his down time, especially when spending time at the Cottonwood Cove with Becky and many friends who joined them. At the time of his death, Bud was employed at K. Porter Construction, Inc., where he formed many friendships over the years.

He is survived by his spouse, Becky of Norfolk; five sons, Travis (Briana), Larry Joe (Heather), Jason (Jennifer), Kevin and Brian; as well as his 13 grandchildren.

Bud is missed by many. Everyone is welcome to come share memories with Bud’s family.

In other news

Jack and Audrey Grevson

Jack and Audrey Grevson

NORFOLK — Audrey F.J. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Homestead of Norfolk assisted living. Jack Grevson, 86, died July 6, 2015, at Stanton Health Center.

Donnie Tangeman

Donnie Tangeman

WAUSA — Graveside services for Donnie Tangeman, 85, Wausa, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate.

Carolyn Miller

Carolyn Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.

Robert Young

Robert Young

ALBION — Robert E. Young, 78, Albion, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Donald Liedman

Donald Liedman

WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Cap Haskell

Cap Haskell

AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Scott Trofholz

Scott Trofholz

WELLFLEET — A celebration of life for Scott R. Trofholz, 58, Ainsworth, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 32780 S. Votaw Road, northeast of Wellfleet.

Frances Heermann

Frances Heermann

NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. Heermann, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Frances Heerman died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.0

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

