Boyd Richardson

Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. He had donated his body to science.
A celebration of life will be 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the VFW, 316 Braasch Ave., in Norfolk.
1958-2023
Bud was the son of Bill and Betty Richardson born on April 29, 1958, in Merced, Calif. He was the youngest of three boys.
Bud loved to ride his motorcycle and to make everyone laugh. He enjoyed his down time, especially when spending time at the Cottonwood Cove with Becky and many friends who joined them. At the time of his death, Bud was employed at K. Porter Construction, Inc., where he formed many friendships over the years.
He is survived by his spouse, Becky of Norfolk; five sons, Travis (Briana), Larry Joe (Heather), Jason (Jennifer), Kevin and Brian; as well as his 13 grandchildren.
Bud is missed by many. Everyone is welcome to come share memories with Bud’s family.