 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boyd Richardson

NORFOLK — Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. A celebration of life will be at a later date. He has donated his body to science.

Tags

In other news

Bob Fuoss

Bob Fuoss

WAYNE — Services for Bob Fuoss, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bob Fuoss died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his farm home near Wayne.

Lillian Heller

Lillian Heller

WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Lily Ellyson

Lily Ellyson

CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Michael Uttecht

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.

Robert Bayer

Robert Bayer

HOWELLS — Robert “Bob” Bayer, 73, Howells, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Richard Trenhaile

Richard Trenhaile

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Donald Kirkland

Donald Kirkland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Jack Kingston

Jack Kingston

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Beulah Kruse

Beulah Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Beulah Kruse died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara