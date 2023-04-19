Boyd Richardson

NORFOLK — Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. A celebration of life will be at a later date. He has donated his body to science.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Bob Fuoss, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bob Fuoss died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his farm home near Wayne.
WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.
HOWELLS — Robert “Bob” Bayer, 73, Howells, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Beulah Kruse died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.