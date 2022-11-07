 Skip to main content
Boyd Boyer

Services for Boyd H. Boyer, 90, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Meadow Grove, were held on Oct. 27 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in Tucson. Military rites were conducted. Burial was in the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana, Ariz.

1932-2022

Boyd Harris Boyer, beloved spouse and father, passed away from this life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Boyd was born on Sept. 16, 1932, in Neligh to Vernon Guy and Edna Boyer (Blair). He grew up in Meadow Grove, where he lived on a farm with his uncle and aunt, Ed and Nona Eggen, as Boyd's mother had passed away when he was quite young.

Boyd met Mary Ann Soulier on a blind date while they were still in high school and married her on Dec. 31, 1952, in Lynwood, Calif., where he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Boyd rose to the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class while serving on the USS Onslow as an Aviation Machinist's mate with the Navy Patrol Squadron, VP-19, during the Korean War.

Some of the jobs he held after the Navy were: TV antenna installations, Kirby vacuum sales, life insurance sales through AAL, carpentry work in Tilden with his father-in-law, Frank Soulier, tool grinding and lastly, he drove a semi-truck coast to coast for over 30 years.

Mary Ann joined him for the last seven years; they enjoyed many adventures together. Post retirement included many activities in the Tucson community where they lived; chess and cribbage were his favorites. Boyd was also very active in his church and was passionate about his work with the Lutheran Braille Workers, making Braille Bibles that were distributed worldwide.

Boyd was preceded in death by his spouse of 65 years, Mary Ann, (passed on Jan. 20, 2018); a son, Guy Boyer; a grandson and a great-grandson. He is survived by his four daughters, Corinne Bennett, Beverly Ulmer, Teresa Baca and Marilyn Boyer; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Boyd was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. We thank and praise our Lord for his devoted life of faith and his Godly direction and instruction. We are blessed with the knowledge he is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Braille Workers, Inc, P.O. Box 5000; Yucaipa,CA 92399-1450.

