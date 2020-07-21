WEST POINT — Services for Boyd Baer, 94, formerly of West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice.
Memorials may be made to the American Veterans Park.