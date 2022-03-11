 Skip to main content
Bonnie Welke

EWING — Services for Bonnie Welke, 76, Ainsworth, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

1945-2022

Bonnie entered into the Kingdom of Heaven to be with her savior on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Bonita Claire “Bonnie” Welke, the youngest of four children born to Leland “Andy” and Sibyl (Jefferies) Welke, was born on April 15, 1945, in Ewing.

Bonnie was baptized into Christ at the Methodist Church in Ewing on Sunday, Dec. 12, 1947. As a child of God, she publicly confessed her faith and became a confirmed member of the United Methodist Church in Ewing on Sunday, April 10, 1960.

Bonnie received her education at Ewing Public Schools, graduating in May 1963. She was the recipient of the Citizenship Award presented to a graduating senior.

During her youth, Bonnie attended the Ewing Methodist Sunday school as a pupil. As she entered high school, she became a Sunday School teacher. She held this position for 11 years. She also was a Bible school teacher for six years and served as a MYF leader for six years.

Later in life, Bonnie served on the Ewing United Methodist Church administrative board and served several years as a trustee. She served on the pastor parish committee in addition to serving on the worship committee for 14 years.

Bonnie was an active member of the church choir for many years both as a youth and adult. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ewing, and after moving to Neligh in the fall of 2007, she became a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Neligh.

Bonnie was a 10-year member of the 4-H Club program in Holt County, an organization she really enjoyed and continued to take an active part in during most of her lifetime. She was employed at KB Market in Ewing as a senior in high school until she became office manager at the University of Nebraska Extension Office (Antelope County) in Neligh. She held this position from September 1965 until January 2013. During her 48 years with the Extension Office, she was the recipient of many awards for her dedicated work.

Her position as office manager at the Extension Office consisted of a variety of duties, her favorite being 4-H youth program. She furnished trophies, sponsored youth to several 4-H camps and other events for many years in Antelope County, as well as being one of the co-sponsors of a sewing machine that was given annually at the Antelope County Fair.

Other county/state-wide organizations she worked with during her career were the Livestock Feeders Association, Pork Producers Association, Corn Growers Association, Antelope County Agricultural Society, Extension Clubs (FCE Clubs), Dairy Herd Improvement Association, and the County and State Holstein Associations, as well as the Elgin Days Livestock Show.

Bonnie enjoyed traveling and visited many interesting places. She especially enjoyed her trips to Europe, Alaska and Washington, D.C. She was an avid University of Nebraska Cornhusker fan — both girls volleyball as well as the football team, having tickets for many years. “Go Huskers.”

In January 2013, Bonnie had a health setback and to recuperate, she moved to Cottonwood Villa Assisted Living in Ainsworth. She enjoyed the companionship so much she stayed there until her passing. Many great friends were made there, both with other residents and staff.

Bonnie is survived by a brother, Milan (Ruth) Welke of Ewing; sister-in-law Charlene Welke of Lawton, Okla.; nieces Pam (Tom) Theis of Johnstown, LeeAnn (John) Kester of Clearwater, Nancy (John) Thies of Winside, Debbie Wilson of Chickasha, Okla., Eunice Bennett of Bartow, Fla.; nephews Tim (Beth) Welke of Battle Creek, Bruce (Peggy) Welke of Yukon, Okla., Carl (Debbie) Welke of Ardmore, Okla., Jesse White of Chickasha, Okla., and Rick Rodgers of Lincoln; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bonnie was preceded by her parents, Andy Welke in 1983 and Sibyl Welke in 2005; a brother, Robert Welke in 2003; a sister, Jeanne (Harold) Rodgers in 2005; paternal grandparents, Edwin (Harriet) Welke; maternal grandparents, Rod (Edna) Jefferies; and special loved ones, Haggerty, Rumples, Chester and Isabeau.

Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.

Tags

