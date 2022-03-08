 Skip to main content
Bonnie Welke

EWING — Services for Bonnie Welke, 76, Ainsworth, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Bonnie Welke died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ethel Weinrich Waldow died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Charles Zurcher

Charles Zurcher

TILDEN — Services for Charles R. ‘Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Lillian Kathol

Lillian Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Lillian Kathol, 96, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Eugene Divis

Eugene Divis

DAVID CITY — Services for Eugene E. “Gene” Divis, 85, David City, were March 7 at St. Mary’s Church in David City. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

William Dendinger

William Dendinger

HARTINGTON — Services for William “Bill” Dendinger, 75, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Rodney Schmeckpeper

Rodney Schmeckpeper

NORFOLK — Services for Rodney N. Schmeckpeper, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Rodney Schmeckpeper died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Stanton Health Center.

Deloris Zessin

Deloris Zessin

MADISON — Memorial services for Deloris M. Zessin, 89, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Dennis Jones

Dennis Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Jones, 69, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Christian Church, Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

