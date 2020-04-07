COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Bonnie Taylor, 98, Columbus, will be at a later date.
She died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation Center in Columbus.
1921-2020
Bonnie was born Aug. 18, 1921, in Neligh, to William and Geneva (Arnold) Blunt. She graduated from Neligh High School.
In 1945, Bonnie was united in marriage to Russell Taylor in Bell, Calif., where Russell was stationed in the U.S. Navy. The couple made their home in Elgin, where they were blessed with their first three children: Daniel, Candice and John.
Upon being selected to purchase a farm on the Mirage Flats reclamation project, they moved to Hay Springs. The couple was blessed with more children: Patricia, Christine, Cynthia, Michael and Linda.
After Russell’s death, Bonnie moved to Columbus with her children. Bonnie was always deeply proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which were her greatest treasure.
Bonnie was a master seamstress and avid gardener. She loved nothing more than a large family celebration and preparing everyone’s favorite foods.
She will be long remembered by her family and friends for her kind heart and beautiful soul.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Daniel (Karen) Taylor of Cocoa, Fla.; a daughter, Patricia (Jim) Williams of Irmo, S.C.; a daughter, Christine (Steve) Hecke of Lantana, Texas; a daughter, Cynthia (Fred) Wunderlich of Columbus; a son, Michael Taylor of Bellevue; a daughter, Linda McQueen of Milford, Iowa; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Geneva Blunt; her spouse, Russell Taylor; an infant daughter, Candice Taylor; a son, John Taylor; a son-in-law, Brad McQueen; a sister, Wilma Cary; and a brother, Billie “Casey” Blunt.
The family will provide an update on a time and date once we can safely celebrate her life with everyone.
