Bonnie Stanley

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Stanley died Friday July 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Stanley died Friday July 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
MADISON — Services for Rosella Nykodym, 96, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Humphrey.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Janelle Schrader, 96, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Private services for Grace Burkhardt Gould, 88, Carmel, Ind., will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel in Indianapolis, Ind. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.
OMAHA — A celebration of life for Rayoma F. Andrews, 93, formerly of Blair, Bella Vista, Ark., and Pharr Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Maple Ridge, 3525 N. 167th Circle, in Omaha.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Helga Craft, 85, Foster and Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Catherine “Kate” Lear was a remarkable woman. Born Catherine Jane Hinrichs on Sept. 12, 1927, she lived 93 full years. She was born in Burwell and lived in her last home in Oregon until she died of natural causes on June 7, 2021.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Earl W. Foster, 99, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.
LEIGH — Services for Agnes L. Sucha, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 319 Oak St., in Leigh. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leigh.