Bonnie Sohren

RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, of Bloomfield will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals in Randolph, 111 E. Broadway. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Bonnie Sohren died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, of Norfolk will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Service for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Martha Atkins officiating. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Niobrara.

LONG PINE — Private inurnment for Jo Ann Babcock, 85, Bassett, will be at Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine at a later date. Per her wishes, no services will be held.

NORFOLK — Services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Visitation and fellowship with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.

WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Andrew K. Mann, 43, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

