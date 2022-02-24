RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, Bloomfield, are pending with Home for Funerals–Randolph. Bonnie Sohren died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for LaVern Mitchell, 64, Oakdale, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, of Orchard will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. March 5 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek with a 10 a.m. rosary. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.
NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Verna Honcik died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.