RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals–Randolph. 111 E. Broadway, in Randolph. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Bonnie Sohren died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1943-2022
Bonnie Jean was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Randolph, the second daughter of Elmer and Lorraine (Kopping) Sohren.
Bonnie became a resident of Northstar Services in 1977. It became her home and extended family. Their care and love for Bonnie made her thrive. They continued to show that caring up to her death. The family will never be able to thank them enough for the care and love they showed her.
Bonnie was a member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She loved to sing out during the church services.
She enjoyed animals, being outside, the Three Stooges and spending time with her friends and caregivers at Northstar.
Bonnie is survived by her nieces, Connie Atkinson and Cheri Lenhoff; nephew Mark (Tanya) Stevens; great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Joyce Stevens; and brother-in-law Delbert Stevens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.